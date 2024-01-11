Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.48. 914,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,967. The company has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

