The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $296.97. 292,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

