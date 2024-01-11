Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $439.36

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $439.36 and last traded at $437.58, with a volume of 675640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.57. The stock has a market cap of $349.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $869,104,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

