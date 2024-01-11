Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

