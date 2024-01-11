American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 684.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.92. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

