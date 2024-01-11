Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 549 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.86. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.