CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 7,818 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.11. The stock had a trading volume of 310,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

