CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 99,460 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.64. 265,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

