Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,047 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $432.79. 219,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,812. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

