Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

