CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

