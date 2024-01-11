Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $471.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $499.36.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

