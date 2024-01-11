Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,151 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $47,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.1 %

FISV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

