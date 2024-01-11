Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DUK stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

