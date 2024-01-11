Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.54. The company had a trading volume of 543,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,561. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.