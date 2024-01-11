KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 695,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $556.09 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $597.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

