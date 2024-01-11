Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $229.34. The stock had a trading volume of 186,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.