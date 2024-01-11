Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 86,112 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,613 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Adobe worth $708,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $590.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $597.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

