Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.98 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.20.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

