CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 83 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

BDX stock opened at $238.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

