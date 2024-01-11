West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases Shares of 432 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.80. 175,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.71.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.61.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

