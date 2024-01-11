West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.60. 201,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,174. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $314.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.56.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.