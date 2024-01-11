Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

