American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 115,807 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AXP opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

