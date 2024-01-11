Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $267.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $270.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.