QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

