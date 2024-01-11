Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

