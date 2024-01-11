MWA Asset Management Invests $382,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.70. 8,306,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,459,578. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on C shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

