MWA Asset Management Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

PFE traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 14,205,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,925,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

