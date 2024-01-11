Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $720.71. 459,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,470. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.85 and a fifty-two week high of $734.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $676.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

