Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $897,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $135.10 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.57.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

