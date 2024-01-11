Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Gap Down to $53.02

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.02, but opened at $51.84. Citigroup shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 4,860,548 shares changing hands.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

