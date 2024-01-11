MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

