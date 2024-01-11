MWA Asset Management Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $752.02. The company had a trading volume of 124,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $673.85. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $453.40 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.