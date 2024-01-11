Assetmark Inc. Purchases 266,034 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2,631.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 266,034 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,951,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GE opened at $129.70 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

