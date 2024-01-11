Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,774 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 553,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,151,000 after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,667.6% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 122,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 120,483 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.