Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,071 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

