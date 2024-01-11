American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.240-5.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.24-5.34 EPS.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

