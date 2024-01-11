Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSX opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

