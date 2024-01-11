Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.99. 192,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.85. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.