Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,098,000 after buying an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after buying an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.21.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

