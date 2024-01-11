West Bancorporation Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,405 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 624,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,009. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

