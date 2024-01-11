ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP
ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 602,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.