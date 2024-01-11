ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 602,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

