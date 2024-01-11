MWA Asset Management Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MWA Asset Management bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Caterpillar makes up 3.0% of MWA Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $291.52. The stock had a trading volume of 593,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,559. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

