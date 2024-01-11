First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $227.18. 470,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,489. The company has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.53. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

