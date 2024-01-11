CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 67,763 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,763 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Dover worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dover by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.02. 266,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

