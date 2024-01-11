CBOE Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $401.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $406.54 and a 200 day moving average of $388.54. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

