First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $291.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

