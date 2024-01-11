Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.74.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $187.11. 430,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,127. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.