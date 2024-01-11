Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

HON traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $200.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,652. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

